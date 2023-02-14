Julian Andres Santa

The Menor Coliseum is one of the traditional scenarios in Pereira that will host various disciplines for the National and Paranational Games that will be held in the Coffee Region in November and December of this year. A week and a half ago, the act of beginning the remodeling works on its structure was signed and changes are already beginning to be seen in its physical shape.

About the works that will be carried out

Daniel Lesmes is the director of the work and explained what they will do there. “Originally we are in the demolition stage, the only thing that remains of the coliseum are the stands on the north side and the rest was demolished and what we are going to do is that on the level where boxing was, we will make a new work where it will be the warm-up court at the bottom and the volleyball court above”.

They will change the roof

Among the multiple complaints about the poor condition of the Minor Coliseum, one of the most repetitive was the terrible roof with leaks, to which the director of the work adds. “The roof is also dismantled and changed, the façade is new, it will be a new structure.” Finally, he added about the experience they have in other interventions. “We have been in several synthetic fields, in the Manizales skating rink, we have participated in the archery field and in several other scenarios.”

inspecting the works

The Secretary of Sports of Pereira, Gustavo Rivera, said that they will continue to inspect the progress. “The peace of mind is that we are going to continue working, we are not relaxed or waiting to see what happens, on the contrary, every Tuesday we have two hours on each of the works to look at the progress, make decisions and when it is time to do adjustments to look at the times we are going to do it. A week and a half ago the start act was signed and the progress is already important, in the swimming pools the same and we are going to achieve it, we are going to deliver these scenarios in October and by August we will deliver birthday rugby and beach volleyball for the Pereira festivities” .

Optimal scenario for the leagues

“Volleyball is going to be in better conditions, as are badminton, table tennis, chess, jiu jitsu and boxing, before you couldn’t enter the professional ring because the height was not enough, today it will be possible because the height will allow it, so we are in that process of continuing to improve conditions.”

Minor Coliseum needed this intervention

“We really had 50 years doing wipes with warm water, painting, minimal adaptations but this time they are modernizations, they are almost scenarios that are going to be new and here the call for attention is that the next rulers do not wait 50 years, Pereira is a city that today it has almost the same scenarios as when the first National Games were held”.

Still missing in other scenarios

Likewise, the secretary was self-critical in recognizing that there is still a lack of other sports venues. “We need to have the issue of the athletics track that we do not forget, we continue to do the task so that the Ministry endorses us, we need to improve the velodrome and other scenarios for leagues that do not have it, such as fencing, handball, there are many leagues that that today they do not have adequate space and even if we do what we are going to do between the Mayor’s Office and the Governor’s Office, we are going to have a gap of around 40% in new scenarios for the city”.

Opinion Daniel Lesmes. Director of the work of the Minor Coliseum

“We have very tight time, the coliseum must be finished by the end of October, that is the commitment that there is, obviously after demolitions we will have to implement additional days to be able to comply ”.

Opinion Gustavo Rivera

“We had the peace of mind that we were doing everything step by step, sometimes it is better not to run so much but to arrive with a firm step and we are demonstrating it. We took a long time to award the award, but we guaranteed that the companies that won this process had the skills and a lot of knowledge”.