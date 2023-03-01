From March 2, Sony Pictures brings to Italian cinemas Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Towards The Village Of Forgiatori Di Katana, the second animated feature film based on the very popular manga and anime signed by Koyoharu Gotoge. In fact it constitutes the prologue to the third season, summarizing a part of the second.

The saga of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba continue, from March 2nd at Cinema! After the success of the first feature film based on the manga and anime by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer – The Mugen trainthe adventures of Tanjiro e Nezuko continue on the big screen with Demon Slayer: Towards the Village of Katana Smiths, but be careful: this new film is in fact a synthesis of the second part of the second season, released in theaters by Sony – Crunchyroll, distributed by Eagle Pictures. Let’s put some order.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Village of Katana Forgers, as it is placed in the saga

The anime adaptation of the manga Of Koyoharu Gotoge“Demon Slayer“, which has sold over 150,000,000 copies worldwide, was created by studio Ufotable and started as a series in 2019: so far it has a first (26 episodes) and a second season (44), but the first seven of the latter are actually the spun off version of the animated feature film Demon Slayer – The Mugen trainin the chronology the so-called “Mugen Train Arc“, placed precisely between the first and second season. This film that now arrives at the cinema, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Towards the Village of Katana Smithsactually sums up the “Entertainment District Arc“, that is the narrative arc of the District of Pleasures, which constituted the second part of the second season. Basically it was born with reverse procedure than that of Mugen Train: there a film had become part of the series, here part of the series becomes a film. We know, it’s a bit convoluted, but the distribution strategy of Japanese animated productions at home and abroad often intertwines cinema and TV in a creative way.

Recall that this intriguing epic-fantasy sagaset in Japan of the early twentieth centuryhas the boy as the protagonist Tanjiro Kamado, who decides to become demon hunter, after they have exterminated his family. The sole survivor, a demon with a humanity that hasn’t quite evaporated, is his sister Nezuko. In the company of his friends and “colleagues” Zenitsu (the split) and Inosuke (the instinctive with the boar mask), and with the most prominent members of the Demon Slayer Corpsgradually face the most fearsome high-ranking demons, to reach the top, responsible for the mutation of Nezuko.

The first season is available on VVVVID.IT and Prime Video, the second in its entirety is on Crunchyroll.