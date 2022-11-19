Demonstration against the anti-rave decree of the Meloni government, this afternoon in Treviso. Over 500 young people paraded through the streets of the centre. Departing from via Roma, they crossed piazza dei Signori and arrived as far as the Walls, escorted by the cordon made up of police, carabinieri and local police. “No to repression” read the banner at the head of the procession, accompanied by blaring rave music. The demonstration was organized by the Django social center, together with the Middle School Coordination. Video Photofilm

01:23