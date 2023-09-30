Demonstration due to delays in the registration of Fuerza Ciudadana candidate

According to Rafael Martínez, former mayor of Santa Marta and current candidate for the Governor of Magdalena, The registry office has not proceeded with the registration of the new candidate for mayor of Santa Marta, Jorge Agudelo.

“We gave them all the documents and the resolution executed two hours ago, what they want is to leave us without a candidate, leave us without a candidate for mayor.“said former mayor Martínez in a live broadcast.

The registration of the new candidate of the Fuerza Ciudadana party occurs after the National Electoral Council revoke the candidacy of Carmen Patricia Caicedo, sister of the current governor Carlos Caicedo.

As a result of these events, hundreds of supporters of the Fuerza Ciudadana party took over Avenida del Libertador near the National Registry and protested.

