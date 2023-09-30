Home » Demonstration due to delays in the registration of Fuerza Ciudadana candidate
News

Demonstration due to delays in the registration of Fuerza Ciudadana candidate

by admin
Demonstration due to delays in the registration of Fuerza Ciudadana candidate

According to Rafael Martínez, former mayor of Santa Marta and current candidate for the Governor of Magdalena, The registry office has not proceeded with the registration of the new candidate for mayor of Santa Marta, Jorge Agudelo.

Also read: Jorge Agudelo, candidate for mayor for Fuerza Ciudadana.

We gave them all the documents and the resolution executed two hours ago, what they want is to leave us without a candidate, leave us without a candidate for mayor.“said former mayor Martínez in a live broadcast.

The registration of the new candidate of the Fuerza Ciudadana party occurs after the National Electoral Council revoke the candidacy of Carmen Patricia Caicedo, sister of the current governor Carlos Caicedo.

Read also: CNE revoked the candidacy of Patricia Caicedo for the Mayor of Santa Marta.

As a result of these events, hundreds of supporters of the Fuerza Ciudadana party took over Avenida del Libertador near the National Registry and protested.

See also  Clean up toxic waste at the site of a lead mine

You may also like

Chen Wei Supervises Safe Escort for Asian Games...

the origin of the most powerful lightning discovered...

FGR destroys drugs seized in the eastern area

Beware of ‘Pump Switching’: New Gas Pump Fraud...

Union membership: the coffee backbone

Provincial Departments and Party Committees Study and Implement...

Tractor overturns, 24-year-old dies in Priverno – News

They recognize the work of the First Lady...

Unprecedented Rain Causes Widespread Flooding in New York...

Manchester City, to defend themselves from Liverpool’s stalking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy