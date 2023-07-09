Demonstration in Canada following the killing of a Sikh leader

Hundreds of members of the Sikh community in Canada demonstrated Saturday in front of the Indian consulate in Toronto, to protest the killing of one of their leaders last month in the west of the country.

They accuse the Indian government of being responsible for the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nigar, the head of a Sikh temple and advocate for the establishment of an independent Sikh state called Khalistan.

“When an agency and the Indian system commits a crime, those responsible must be held accountable,” Kuljit Singh, a spokesman for Sikhs for Justice, the US-based organization that called for the gathering, told AFP.

“The Canadian authorities should investigate this murder,” lawyer Hackert Singh told AFP. This is the assassination of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil. This is foreign interference.”

Nigar was wanted by the Indian authorities for alleged acts of terrorism, charges he denied.

The demonstrators, most of them men, carried yellow flags with a blue emblem representing their separatist movement, chanting “Khalistan! Khalistan!”, according to an AFP journalist.

And they set off from the suburbs of Toronto and arrived in front of the Indian consulate, where, on the other hand, there were about fifty members of the Indian diaspora who came to support the diplomats of the consulate.

“They have a banner calling for the killing of Indian diplomats,” said Vijay Jain, an informatics consultant. We are concerned, because these groups have committed acts of terrorism in the past, while politicians do nothing.”

Canadian police officers separated the two groups of demonstrators.

Since the killing of the Sikh leader, tensions have escalated between Canada and India. New Delhi regularly accuses Ottawa of being soft on Sikh protesters in Canada.

India has repeatedly expressed its dissatisfaction with the activity of Sikhs living abroad, saying that it could revive the separatist movement thanks to huge financial aid.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

