We are writing to correct a distorted narrative of the demonstration that tomorrow evening (13 October) at 6.30 pm will be held in front of the Russian embassy in Rome. Neither in this case, nor for the demonstrations scheduled for 21, 22, 23 October in various cities on the appeal promoted by Europe for Peace, are not demonstrations and squares convened by the parties, the initiative has never been in the hands neither of Conte nor of Letta, nor of others who are unable to push for a real peace initiative in our country and Europe, at the most they join the many civil society organizations involved here and in Ukraine to sow paths of pacification and campaigns for a new season of nuclear disarmament. There are no “opposing squares of Conte and Letta” as it has been written, there are many squares that express the practices of peace and the cry so that there is immediately a ceasefire by Russia which is the only act that to date it can open a window of negotiation.

A sit-in in front of the Russian embassy in Italy serves to send an unequivocal message: the responsibility for the war lies with Russia, the cause of the escalation must be attributed to Vladimir Putin, the main obstacle to the negotiations is represented by the Kremlin. We know well, as Manconi also wrote in these columns, “that this does not mean that there are no other responsibilities (from the United States, NATO and Europe) but today the priority is to ask Russia to stop the aggression in deed “.

We called tonight’s demonstration, in which everyone can participate, on the dramatic Monday morning when 85 Russian missiles and dozens of kamikaze drones struck 14 Ukrainian cities, killing and injuring civilians and destroying infrastructure vital to civilian life such as electricity and gas (still supplied for a few hours a day). Like Mean (European Movement of Nonviolent Action), together with many other organizations, we have proposed to associations and citizens a non-violent sit-in in front of the Russian Embassy as requested by many Ukrainian civil society organizations with which we collaborate to promote twinning between municipalities and museums. a sit-in in the name of what Gandhi called “the force of truth” or Satyagraha.

As the popes recall, from John Paul II to Francis “there is no peace without truth and justice”. There can be no initiative for a serious negotiation if the disproportion between the aggressor and the attacked is not acknowledged, if it is not underlined by drawing a clear line. In these 230 days of aggression, Russia has spared us nothing, violence against women, torture chambers, mass graves of civilians killed in cold blood, cluster bombs, phosphorus bombs, forms of hybrid warfare such as burnt wheat fields, blackmails on energy, contempt for every international rule (from the self-determination of each people to the prohibition of annexing territories by force). Just read the results released on 23 September by the team of UN experts returning from Ukraine that show evidence and testimonies of an endless catalog of the horrors committed, from Bucha to Hostomel: executions, torture and rape indiscriminately, committing violence on victims aged between 4 and 84 years. “It has been thirty years since Europe had faced such brutality, since the massacres in Bosnia”, they write in the report. Hiding these truths does not help the way to pacification. It is no coincidence that Pope Francis in the Angelus of October 2, all irritably dedicated to the war in Ukraine, after addressing Putin asking to stop the “spiral of violence and death”, addressed Zelensky using the very expression ” serious initiatives “(” I direct an equally confident appeal to the President of Ukraine to be open to serious peace proposals “), and I do not think he was thinking of those of the billionaire Elon Munsk, or of those never written by the Russian Federation which instead of words continues to prefer missiles.

Serious peace initiatives have yet to take place, and we in civil society intend to play our role to the fullest: supporting Russian dissidence, supporting the humiliated and attacked people of Ukraine and the much active nonviolence that the Ukrainians have already put in place. field in recent months, supporting the idea that neither preventive wars nor aggressions on the territorial borders of a sovereign and independent state can have more space in this millennium.

Riccardo Bonacina and Angelo Moretti (spokesman for Mean)