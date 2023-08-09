Demonstrations: First CSD in Weißenfels: “Don’t let us be intimidated”

Demonstrations of the first CSD in Weißenfels: “Don’t let us be intimidated”



A Pride flag flies in the wind. photo

© Fabian Sommer/dpa

A few days before the first Christopher Street Day (CSD) in Weißenfels (Burgenlandkreis), organizers and politicians emphasized the importance of the event. “We will not be intimidated,” said co-organizer Eric Stehr of the German Press Agency. There are already close agreements with the police for the event planned for Saturday (August 12).

In the run-up to the event, there had been hate speech from the right-wing extremist party “The Third Way”. Both in social media and in leaflets, some homophobic statements were made against the CSD. In addition, a staircase painted in rainbow colors at a school in Naumburg was recently painted over with the colors of the Reich flag in black, white and red by previously unknown persons.

District Administrator Götz Ulrich (CDU), as patron of the event, therefore emphasized that it was important to show support. It is precisely such right-wing extremist positions that make it clear how important this is. In addition to extreme positions, it is not always easy for homosexual or queer people to feel accepted in rural areas.

The organizers expect around 500 participants.

