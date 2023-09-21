Deng Pufang Resigns from China Disabled Persons’ Federation: Decline of the Deng Family’s Power?

[Deng Pufang and Zhang Haidi Resign from China Disabled Persons’ Federation]

In a surprising turn of events, Deng Pufang, son of former leader Deng Xiaoping, has resigned as the honorary chairman of the China Disabled Persons’ Federation (CDPF). This decision, along with the resignation of Zhang Haidi as chairman, has sparked speculation about the declining power of the Deng family.

The announcement came following the conclusion of the Eighth National Congress of the Disabled Persons’ Federation in Beijing on September 20th. Deng Pufang, 79, and Zhang Haidi, 68, both stepped down from their positions. Deng Pufang has been replaced by Yang Xiaodu, a former member of Xi Jinping’s department and a prominent figure within the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Deng Pufang, who was born in 1944, suffered persecution during the Cultural Revolution, resulting in the paralysis of his lower limbs. However, with his father’s political comeback, Deng Pufang’s status improved significantly. He went on to found the China Disabled Persons’ Federation in 1988 and served as chairman for 20 years. In 2008, he was appointed as the honorary chairman of the organization.

The China Disabled Persons’ Federation, although a semi-official and semi-private organization, maintains close ties with the Communist Party of China and has significant influence. Therefore, Deng Pufang’s resignation is seen by analysts as a potential signal of the declining power of the Deng family.

In recent years, there has been increasing speculation about tensions between the Deng and Xi families. The removal of Deng Xiaoping’s statues and the promotion of Xi Jinping as the “founding leader” of the Communist Party of China have raised questions about the motivations behind these actions.

Political commentator Tang Jingyuan suggests that the conflict between Deng and Xi has become public, with the “removal of Deng and promotion of Xi” being a high-level decision. This speculation gained traction after Deng Pufang’s speech at the closing meeting of the China Disabled Persons’ Federation was controversially blocked by the CCP network. In May 2020, Deng Pufang also raised questions targeting Xi Jinping in an open letter ahead of the Two Sessions of the Communist Party of China.

The recent wave of personnel changes at the China Disabled Persons’ Federation is noteworthy due to the appointment of Liu Xiaodu, who is not a disabled person. Liu is considered by some as a member of the Xi family army, further fueling rumors of Xi Jinping’s purge of the second generation of red families.

As rumors about investigations into various high-ranking officials within the Communist Party of China continue to circulate, speculation about Xi Jinping’s consolidation of power and potential conflicts with the second generation of red families remains on the rise.

Editorial note: Lin Li

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

