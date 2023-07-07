Dengue cases continue to increase in Casanare, 7 municipalities are in an outbreak due to the disease and 3 are in alarm

The Casanare department is in alarm due to the increase in dengue cases, according to the latest Epidemiological Surveillance report.

Up to the week 26 cut-off, 1,070 cases of dengue have been reported, of which 23 are serious, 432 with alarm signs and 615 without alarm signs.

In the last week, 40 cases were reported, which correspond to Tauramena (11), Yopal (10), Villanueva (7), Orocué (4), Aguazul (2), Maní (2), Monterrey (1), Paz de Ariporo (1), Tamara (1) and Trinidad (1). Likewise, there are seven (7) municipalities in an outbreak due to the disease and three (3) in alarm.

Based on the monitoring carried out on the cases and the behavior of the Public Health Surveillance System (Sivigila), the department has reported cases higher than expected compared to the previous year, for the same date, which implies greater surveillance and a call to health institutions to follow promotion, prevention and control measures, to provide adequate management to patients who present alarm signs and carry out the hospitalization process in a timely manner.

So it is important that the community does not self-medicate and knows the signs and symptoms of the disease, such as malaise, fever and joint pain. It is recommended to seek medical attention before warning signs appear. Likewise, intensify and eliminate breeding sites for the Aedes aegypti mosquito to prevent the spread of this vector.

Source: Secretariat of Health of Casanare

