Dengue cases will increase in Peru due to El Niño, alerts social security

Lima, June 10 (EFE).- Dengue cases will increase in Peru due to the impact of the El Niño climate phenomenon, the start of which has already been officially confirmed by the United States, said the president of the Peruvian social security system (EsSalud), Aurelio Orellana.

Peru is currently facing the largest dengue outbreak of this century, which so far this year has already left 130,826 confirmed cases and 201 deaths, according to data from the Ministry of Health (Minsa).

Orellana estimated this Saturday, in statements to the RPP station, that the increase in cases of the disease can vary between 10% and 15% additional to those that already occur “routinely” in the Andean country.

“Definitely, there will be an increase in dengue cases,” he commented before indicating that the authorities are preparing to deal with the health situation.

“We are preparing ourselves with strong vector control campaigns,” he noted before recalling that in the northern region of Piura “massive fumigation campaigns have been carried out.”

He indicated that the inauguration and start-up of the Hospital de Cutervo, in the northern region of Cajamarca, will also allow the reinforcement of care for patients with dengue in that area of ​​the country.

“In Piura we have around 1,400 diagnosed cases of dengue on a daily basis and approximately 150 hospitalized patients, with an availability of between 50 and 70 beds,” he said.

He added that hospitals in the northern city of Chiclayo “are quite congested with patients diagnosed with dengue,” five of whom remain in intensive care units (ICUs).

Although last Tuesday, the Minister of Health, Rosa Gutiérrez, affirmed that in 15 departments of the country there is a “clear decrease” in cases, Orellana commented that it is a “very discreet decrease.”

“Really, the behavior of this pathology is undulating, at the moment there is a slight decrease, the maximum peak was on May 22, but with global El Niño there will be an increase in cases,” he said.

The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, acknowledged this Friday that her government has made mistakes in the fight against dengue, but highlighted the work of Minister Gutiérrez, assuring that she has made every effort to stop the outbreak of this disease.

He stressed dengue is a “concern” for his government and promised they will not stop until the situation is reduced to “zero percent”.

The Peruvian government declared an emergency last Thursday in 18 of the country’s 24 departments for the next 60 days due to imminent rainfall due to the arrival of the El Niño climate phenomenon.

The increase in temperatures in the Pacific Ocean generates heavy rains whose consequences, added to the deficient infrastructure in certain areas of Peru, give rise to the reproduction of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue.

In this sense, the UN announced this Friday that it will allocate 3 million dollars (2.8 million euros) to support Peru in its response to the torrential rains linked to El Niño and that several of its agencies are also increasing their aid to the affected population. EFE