Dengue in Huila is already beginning to claim lives, a small one in the municipality of Yaguará. The cases continue to advance.

DIARIO DEL HUILA, REGION

The Departmental Health Secretariat has issued an urgent call to the population to take preventive measures in view of the increase in dengue cases in some municipalities, especially in Neiva, where 60% of the cases reported in the epidemiological week have been registered. No. 8.

According to the data collected, more than 300 cases have been diagnosed in children and adolescents, which has led the Departmental Health Secretariat to summon the institutions that provide health services in the public and private network to carry out an opportune diagnosis through the application of tests that allow to confirm or rule out the affectation by dengue.

The Departmental Health Secretary, César Alberto Polanía Silva, has warned that many of these cases are reported as dengue with warning signs, and that 21 cases are severe dengue. Therefore, he called on all actors, both community and institutional, in the health sector to allow timely care for a suspected case of dengue, and recalled that a suspected case of dengue is any febrile condition until proven otherwise.

Among the preventive measures that can be taken to avoid the proliferation of mosquitoes that transmit the dengue virus, the Departmental Health Secretariat has emphasized the importance of keeping containers that store clean water clean, such as swimming pools, tanks, and other containers. In addition, it is recommended to use repellents and mosquito nets to avoid mosquito bites.

Despite the fact that only Neiva and Aipe are in an outbreak due to this disease, the Departmental Health Secretariat calls on all families to commit to ensuring the care of each of its members, protecting them from proliferation and, therefore, from the mosquito bite. Prevention is key to control the spread of the dengue virus and avoid complications in the health of the population.

Suspected case of dengue mortality

In the department of Huila, a suspected case of dengue mortality in a child under 20 months of age, from the municipality of Yaguará, is under study. The situation was known and attended to in their respective proceedings by the team of the Departmental Health Secretariat, and the confirmation or dismissal of the case by the National Institute of Health is awaiting, after the analysis of tissues sent.

The Departmental Health Secretary called on the community in general to continue participating in vector control and social control of dengue, collecting all the useless elements that allow stagnant water, changing the water in vases, washing and covering the pools and tanks. These preventive measures are key to avoiding the spread of the dengue virus and, therefore, possible complications in the health of the population.

It is important that the entire population become aware of the seriousness of dengue and the importance of its prevention. Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that breeds in standing water. Symptoms may include high fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, tiredness, nausea, vomiting, rash, and bleeding gums or nose.

The Departmental Health Secretariat has reiterated that prevention is the key to controlling the spread of the dengue virus and avoiding complications in the health of the population. All citizens must take preventive measures to avoid the proliferation of mosquitoes that transmit the virus, such as keeping containers that store clean water clean, using repellents and mosquito nets, and reporting any suspected case of dengue to the health authorities for prompt attention.