Home » Denial of the Lamuka coalition: “Martin Fayulu remains its sole candidate for the presidency of 2023”
News

Denial of the Lamuka coalition: “Martin Fayulu remains its sole candidate for the presidency of 2023”

by admin
Denial of the Lamuka coalition: “Martin Fayulu remains its sole candidate for the presidency of 2023”

Radio Okapi.Ph/ Jonathan Fuanani” />

“The Lamuka coalition confirms that the elected president, Martin Fayulu, remains its sole candidate for the presidency of 2023”, declared Monday April 17, Prince Epenge, spokesperson for this opposition platform. He thus denied the information reported by the Kinshasa press, according to which Martin Fayulu would have given up the presidential election of 2023 to support the candidacy of Moïse Katumbi.

See also  Youth is more beautiful because of law-abiding——Jiaxing Four High Schools actively carry out publicity and education activities on the rule of law

You may also like

Riots in the Loja prison left a prisoner...

Riots at the Atanasio Girardot have questioned the...

Champions League: Liverpool beat Leeds 6-1

WFP suspends operations after 3 staff die

“With the price of meat there is speculation”

Arrested in Abruzzo with 2.3 kg of cocaine...

DRC: Notre Avenir launches its first training courses...

What does your company do to reduce the...

Runner dead: Province of Trento deposits documents requested...

In Arzachena from June new market every Thursday...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy