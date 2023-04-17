Denial of the Lamuka coalition: “Martin Fayulu remains its sole candidate for the presidency of 2023”

Radio Okapi.Ph/ Jonathan Fuanani” />

“The Lamuka coalition confirms that the elected president, Martin Fayulu, remains its sole candidate for the presidency of 2023”, declared Monday April 17, Prince Epenge, spokesperson for this opposition platform. He thus denied the information reported by the Kinshasa press, according to which Martin Fayulu would have given up the presidential election of 2023 to support the candidacy of Moïse Katumbi.

