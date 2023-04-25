Denil Castillo is already in Ukraine

NATIONAL

Ecuadorian Denil Castillo is already a player for Shakhtar Donetsk FC in Ukrainian football. Castillo underwent the medical check-ups that guarantee his integration into European soccer, his contract establishes a link until 2028.

Denil Castillo is already a player for Shakhtar Donetsk FC in Ukrainian football.

Denil Castillo, player of the quarries of Liga Deportiva Universitaria (LDU), was transferred to European soccer, as confirmed by the leadership of the university team. 19-year-old Castillo will have his first experience in international soccer with a 5-year contract, which is effective from June 1 to 2028; Shakhtar Donetsk FC of Ukrainian soccer, is the new team of the Ecuadorian midfielder, who passed the medical check-ups without any incidents to later stamp his signature that endorses him as a new Ecuadorian talent in the European Premier League.

Darijo Srna, Shakhtar’s sports director mentioned the importance of adding a talented player with great growth potential. “Castillo is a player who will give us a lot of joy, we know that his contribution will allow us to form a solid project to win championships,” he said.

The Ecuadorian is also part of the training process of the Ecuadorian Soccer Team, who are close to competing in the U20 World Cup. Castillo’s incorporation into Ukrainian soccer brings high expectations for player development, LDU retains 20% of the rights of their rights, for future transactions.