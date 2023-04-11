NATIONAL

Ecuadorian soccer continues to be an important showcase for the world‘s major leagues, Denil Castillo is close to joining the rest of his compatriots who play in different European leagues.

Details remain to finalize the sale of Castillo to Europe / PHOTO LDU.

The quarries of Liga Deportiva Universitaria stand out in the international market; The player Denil Castillo, who is also part of the youth process of the Ecuadorian Soccer Team and who is preparing to play the U20 World Cup, is about to reach soccer on the “old continent.”

As reported by Esteban Paz, president of the LDU Special Football Commission, negotiations with the Ukrainian team are well advanced and Castillo’s transfer will take effect in the coming days. “We have worked in the best way with the people of Shakhtar, the negotiations continue to advance around the figure proposed by them, it is a great opportunity for Denil and his family, he is a very talented boy, who will surely succeed” said Paz.

Although the financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed, it is known that LDU will keep 15% of the player’s rights for future transactions. Castillo, only 19 years old, has shown great potential in his career and has drawn the attention of several international teams. Shakhtar Donetsk has been one of the most interested in the player and his joining the Ukrainian League is expected to be a big step in his career.

However, the news is not entirely bad for LDU, since “los albos” would keep 15% of the player’s rights for future transactions. This means that if Castillo is sold again in the future, LDU will receive a portion of that transaction. The sale of Denil Castillo represents a great opportunity for the young Ecuadorian player, who will have the chance to play in one of the most competitive leagues in Europe and continue his development as a footballer.