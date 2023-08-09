Denis Kadima determined in his fight for the advancement of women – Capsud.net

The increased participation of women in the ongoing electoral process is a fight led by the CENI team. To triumph, Denis Kadima and his team continue to popularize the issue with the competent authorities.

This Tuesday, the president of the CENI received a delegation from the Voice and Leadership of Women.

In his speech, he encouraged the hierarchy of this structure to plead for a greater presence of women in political parties.

Which, according to the president of the CENI, is an advantage for political parties in particular, in terms of electoral law.

In her speech after the meeting, Léonie Kandolo, Vice-President of the Board of Directors of this structure expressed herself as follows:

« We came to see the President of the CENI, Denis Kadima, to discuss maximizing the presence of women in the electoral competition as well as securing the files of women and those who are candidates. We were honored by the exchanges we had with the number one of the Central Electoral Office who willingly applied himself to answering our various questions in a positive way. Regarding the securing of files, he told us that it does not depend only on the CENI, but on other institutions of the Republic. We are totally satisfied with this interview, which goes in the direction of our aspirations and encouraged us to talk about it within the political parties so that there are more women on the lists because it is an advantage for the political formations according to the new electoral law« .

What you need to know about Women’s Voice and Leadership

The Voice and Leadership of Women is an organization directed by Mrs. Marie-Madeleine Kalala. It is funded by the Canadian Embassy, ​​managed and coordinated by The Carter Center.

Women’s Voice and Leadership aims to increase the enjoyment of the human rights of women and girls and to advance gender equality in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

It should be noted that political parties and groups that will take into account the equality of men and women in their lists will be exempted from payment of candidacy fees. This is what the current electoral law says.

Emongo Gerome

