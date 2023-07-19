Denis Kadima to parliamentary candidates: “We will not go beyond July 23, 2023 and there will be no token system”

The president of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), Denis Kadima affirmed, Tuesday July 18, that there will not be a new extension of the operation of deposit of the candidatures for the election of the national deputies.

« We will not go beyond July 23, 2023 and there will be no token system“, Hammered Denis Kadima in front of the press, at the end of his visit to two offices of reception and treatment of the candidatures (BRTC), located in the antennas of Ndjili and Kalamu.

« The established observation is the low enthusiasm on the part of aspirants to the election of national deputies, while the CENI has granted them all the facilities. In particular in the extension of a week of the deadline, previously set for July 15, 2023. “The CENI staff is in place and well organized and we are waiting for the candidates to come and present their files. “, regretted the president of the CENI.

He asserted that there will not be the token system either.

« I note with surprise that the candidates do not present themselves en masse when the deadline has already passed. We extended to give them time and it seems to me that there are some who think that there will be a token system and that they can pass later. That no ! It’s an effort that we have made, it means that we will have to work a lot more to recover the days that we gave them. We are not going to set up a token system of which there will not be another extension unfortunately “, insisted Denis Kadima.

The boss of the electoral center called on the candidates not to wait until the last minute to rush to the doors of the BRTCs:

“I take this opportunity to tell all the independent candidates, political parties and groups that on July 23, we will have already pushed things a little too far so they must necessarily prepare and submit their files by this date at the latest. there instead of waiting until the last minute. The time we gave so that everyone who was late for logistical and organizational reasons could show up during this time.

