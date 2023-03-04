The comparison of the Bosnian girl’s DNA with that of Denise Pipitone, the girl who disappeared on 1 September 2004 in Mazara del Vallo, gave a negative result.

The so the little girl from Mazarese who disappeared into thin air is not young. The genetic tests were arranged by the Marsala prosecutor Fernando Asaro and the prosecutor Roberto Piscitello.

Who is the Bosnian girl

Denisa Beganovic is the name of the Bosnian girl from whom the investigators took the DNA to compare it to that of the missing girl in Mazara del Vallo. As far as we know the girl would be domiciled on the outskirts of Rome and would have been born on September 29, 2002, a date that does not coincide with that of the birth of Denise Pipitone which took place in 2000.

“I know where my parents are”

“I’m Denisa I’m from Tuzla in Bosnia and on the 10th I go back there to visit my mother, my parents are from there I’m not ItalianEven before the DNA result dispelled any doubts about her true identity, Denisa Beganovic explained to journalists that she is not Denise Pipitone and that she knows exactly who her parents are.

“I’m Bosnian I know who my father and mother are now they talk about this story that I should be another but it’s just a story. Now I have to go that I have an appointment with a lady who helps me with the child and gives me some ‘ of clothes”, she explains as she leaves the door of the building where she lives on the outskirts of Rome with her husband.

The young woman of Bosnian Roma origin had recently been contacted by the Carabinieri for a DNA sample with the intention of comparing it with that of Denise Pipitone. However, the results of the DNA analyzes have already confirmed that Denisa is not Denise “I can talk to you but only verbally because I’m afraid of ending up on television”, she says before leaving with her husband.

How the initiative of the carabinieri was born

The investigation on the DNA of the Bosnian girl whose genetic profile was compared with that of Denise Pipitone was born from the report of the carabinieri of the Roman station of Talenti.

The military had collected the indications of the neighbors of the Bosnian Denisa Beganovicwho were intrigued by the name, which recalled that of Denise, and by its similarity, which they found, with the little girl.

The report from the carabinieri was sent to the Prosecutor of Marsala who asked the military to acquire, with the consent of the young woman, the DNA for a comparison with that of the child. The investigation, which gave a negative result, was arranged in the context of a file, the so-called model 45, in which the prosecutors collect the dozens of reports that periodically arrive on Denise’s disappearance and on which the magistrates systematically order investigations.

Months ago the vein of theinvestigation involving the ex-wife of the child’s natural fatherbut the Prosecutor’s Office has never stopped investigating ideas and reports on the case.

The words of Denise’s parents

“We were informed last night by means of the various messages that have reached us. We were unaware of anything. We look forward to any concrete news, always with our feet on the ground. We cannot afford painful illusions”. This is what Piera Maggio and Pietro Pulizzi, parents of Denise Pipitone, write on their social profile, who today had the verdict of the DNA. The Bosnian girl is not their daughter.