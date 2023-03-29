EAn object discovered near the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been recovered from the bottom of the Baltic Sea. As the Danish energy authority announced on Wednesday, citing the military, the salvage of the object at a depth of 73 meters was completed on Tuesday.
A representative of the owner company, Nord Stream 2 AG, was there. Investigations indicated that it was an empty smoke buoy used for optical marking. The approximately 40 centimeters high and cylindrical object does not pose a security risk.
At the end of September 2022, a total of four leaks in the two gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and 2 were discovered as a result of explosions near the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm. The authorities assume sabotage. It is unclear who is responsible for this.
Germany, Sweden and Denmark have started investigations. German government politicians recently warned against hasty conclusions and warned to wait for the end of the investigations. Moscow, on the other hand, blamed the “Anglo-Saxons” – that is, the British and the Americans – shortly after the attack.
