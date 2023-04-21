Denmark makes it easier to hire foreign workers and students

The Danish Parliament approved at the end of March 2023 a series of amendments to the Aliens Act that aim to attract more foreign workers and students to the country.

The changes went into effect on April 1 and include a decrease in minimum wage requirements, and an expansion of its accelerated work permit system. This makes it easier for companies to hire non-EU workers.

In addition, more jobs will be opened to foreigners, and foreign students studying in Denmark will have an extended job search period after finishing their degree.

This represents an opportunity for Colombians who wish to emigrate to Denmark to improve their living conditions. Of course, it is important to meet some requirements.

In addition, employment experts in Denmark recommend having an up-to-date CV, which can be include a career goalreferences and other important elements.

Difficulties in hiring workers

According to the data of the European Comission about the labor market in Denmark, in 2022 42% of companies reported difficulties in hiring workers.



This issue focuses especially on sectors such as IT, biotech/pharmaceutical, financial, medical and nursing.

To address this situation, changes to the Danish Aliens Act allow foreign workers with higher wages obtain residence and work permits in the country more easily and quickly.

The new features introduced by the Danish authorities are detailed below.

New supplemental salary cap regime

From April 1, 2023, those who have received a job offer in Denmark with an annual salary of at least DKK 375,000 (approximately €50,000), can apply for a residence and work permit under the newly created cap scheme. supplementary salary.



However, certain conditions must be met, such as:

Comply with salary regulations and have your salary deposited into a Danish bank account.

That the job position has been published in the employment portals Jobnet y EURES .

Conditions of employment must comply with Danish standards.

Have a working day of at least 37 hours per week.

Not have been penalized under the Danish Penal Code or the Aliens Act with a fine equal to or greater than DKK 3,000.



In addition, for foreigners to be eligible for this regime, seasonally adjusted gross unemployment must not exceed 3.75% on average in the 3 months prior to the application.

New “fast track” and more certified companies

Denmark has also added novelties to the fast track regime (Fast-track Scheme) that allows certified companies to hire foreign employees more quickly and flexibly.



The new supplementary salary limit scheme means that non-EU citizens who are offered a job with an annual salary of at least DKK 375,000 by a certified company can take advantage of this route.

Additionally, the number of workers required for a company to be certified has been reduced from 20 to 10.

Currently, there are almost 800 companies hiring foreigners under this regime in Denmark, according to Danish government figures.

Adjustments in the positive list for people with higher education

The Danish authorities have allowed unemployment insurance funds, affiliated to the Danish Trade Union Confederation, to add jobs to the Positive List of People with Higher Education in the country.

According to the website of the Danish Immigration Service, this list consists of 40 professions for which there is a shortage of qualified workers in Denmark.

The Regional Labor Market Councils may also add jobs to this list, if they find that there is a shortage of labor in the professions added at the regional level.

Foreigners who want to move to Denmark within the framework of this list must have the educational background that qualifies them for the specific position.

In addition, they must have a job offer in that profession before starting the procedures to obtain a Danish work visa.

Residence permits for postgraduates

Students completing a Danish professional bachelor’s, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral program can now stay to look for work in Denmark for 3 years, instead of 6 months as before.

However, it is mandatory that the educational program is approved by a state authority and that it is checked whether the current residence permit already includes a period of job search.

Benefits also for entrepreneurs

The amendments have made it possible for business owners based in third countries to open a branch in Denmark under the Start-up Denmark scheme, and apply through it for a Danish residence permit.

Remember that Start-up Denmark is a visa program for citizens from outside the UEthe EEA and Switzerland, which allows you to apply for a residence and work permit as a self-employed entrepreneur.

In addition, those who have come to Denmark with a different residence permit and have successfully established a business can exchange their residence permit for one under the Start-up Denmark scheme.

In summary, the new amendments to the Danish Aliens Act offer a number of opportunities for foreign workers and students, such as Colombiansthey can move to Denmark and work or study in the country more easily and quickly.