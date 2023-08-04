Home » Denmark reinforces border controls due to the threat caused by the burning of the Koran
The Government of Denmark decided to strengthen border controls as of Thursday as a measure to prevent protests and possible reprisals from the Muslim community for the recent public burnings of the Koran in the country, reports Reuters.

Danish Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said “more attention needs to be paid to who enters Denmark in order to respond to specific and current threats.”

The stricter border controls will be in force, in principle, until August 10. The measure was taken based on the recommendations of the Danish Security and Intelligence Service, after a group of activists burned several copies of the Koran and announced their intention to repeat it.

Copenhagen is seeking a legal mechanism to ban public burnings of Islam’s holy book, while leaving “room for religious criticism.”

Public events were also held in Sweden where copies of the Qur’an were set on fire. For this reason, the Swedish government made the decision this week to strengthen border controls in the face of the wave of indignation generated in the Muslim world. with RT

