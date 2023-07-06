Dennil Castillo appears in the Shakhtar first team

INTERNATIONAL.-

Dennil Castillo has the chance to showcase his talent and skills on the international stage. His addition to the Shakhtar Donetsk first team this pre-season is expected to be the start of a successful career.

Dennil Castillo is already part of the main call.

The young Ecuadorian talent Dennil Castillo has achieved an outstanding presence in the Shakhtar Donetsk first team during their pre-season. Castillo, who previously played for Liga de Quito, has caught the attention of coach Patricio Van Leeuwen, who has decided to take him into account to be part of the main team. The DT. Van Leeuwen has praised Dennil Castillo’s potential during training and expressed his enthusiasm for having him in the team. Castillo, for his part, is excited and grateful for the opportunity to represent Shakhtra Donetsk and is committed to doing his best to contribute to the team’s success next season.

