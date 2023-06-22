Denounces death of three soldiers in northern Cauca

Authorities are investigating the death of a professional soldier who was killed in a gang attack in northern Cauca.

According to the Army, there are already three soldiers killed in less than a month in that area of ​​the department.

During the events, a non-commissioned officer of the Military Forces was also injured.

This was announced by the Army in a press release, in which it reported that “in events that are the subject of investigation, soldiers from the Land Operations Battalion # 13 that make up the security scheme of the commander of that military unit, reported that They were attacked by armed individuals when they were moving through the village of Sabaneta, Guachené municipality, northern Cauca.”

They explain that a professional soldier was murdered in the attack, who was driving the vehicle in which he was traveling and was a native of Santa Rosa, south of the department with 17 years in the Army.

Likewise, it was indicated that in the same event “a non-commissioned officer was also injured, who receives care at a medical center in the city of Cali, whose recovery we will remain attentive to.”

The attack was attributed by the military institution to criminal gang 5 and 6, “who commit crimes in this region of the department, and whose intention would have been to steal the vehicle and the belongings of its occupants.”

The Army added that in the reaction of the military “they would have injured members of this gang who fled, a situation that is also being verified by the competent authorities.”

For his part, the Secretary of the Government of Cauca, Diego Aguilar, expressed that “it is an issue that worries us as regional authorities. We have held different security councils where we have addressed the problem and established strategies, but given what has happened, we must rethink these initiatives to better address the difficult situation that Guachené is facing.”

The authorities recalled that at the beginning of the month two other soldiers, a soldier and a non-commissioned officer were also killed by armed men in the same area.

It was also a professional soldier and a non-commissioned officer who were at a family celebration when they were fired upon.

At the time of the bloody events, the two members of the Army were on leave.

The double homicide occurred in the village of La Cabaña in the municipality of Guachené where the two uniformed men were participating in a family celebration.

According to information provided by the authorities, in the middle of the celebration, the uniformed officers had a discussion with people from the sector who withdrew from the celebration and apparently returned with firearms and shooting at the two men.

Regarding this particular case, Aguilar said that “this is a fact that has generated consternation in the north of the department and we ask the competent authorities to carry out the corresponding investigations and find the whereabouts of those responsible.”

For its part, the Army confirmed that “coordination is being carried out with the units to which our military belonged, since they were not members of the Third Division.”

The municipality of Guachené currently faces a delicate social problem due to the presence and confrontations between gangs, which has generated the intervention of local and regional authorities.

Added to these gang problems is that of other illegal armed groups such as the dissidents of the Farc or the ELN that have been fighting in some areas of northern Cauca for territorial control.

The community of this region of the department is frightened by the events that have been taking place in the area.

Added to the above are the complaints made by Asocaña about intimidation of workers and new invasions of properties in areas such as Guachené.

