Dental analysis provides new insights into population development in south-west Germany from the Stone Age to the Iron Age

With the new analysis method called FLEXDIST, genetic similarities and differences between individuals can be determined based on specific tooth characteristics. These characteristics, such as the number and size of the cusps on molars, can be inherited and provide information about the biodistance, i.e. the similarity between individuals. The analysis of the teeth can thus be compared with genetic examinations.

The study focuses on four cemeteries from the Neckar and Tauber region, which date back to between 2800 and 1600 BC. extend. These are the two largest necropolises of the Neckar Group, a regional group of the Early Bronze Age in south-west Germany that has so far been little explored. Earlier genetic and isotopic studies in different parts of Europe have suggested migrations from the southern Russian steppes around 3000 BC. and indicated a high population dynamic during the Late Neolithic and the Early Bronze Age. The new method now shows a similar population development from the Stone Age to the Bronze Age in a part of south-west Germany that has been little explored so far. The results of the study show a general continuity of the population at that time, however, the biological variability increased during the 3rd to early 2nd millennium BC. from. This is believed to be due to the assimilation of populations from diverse backgrounds, both ancient Neolithic and people of steppe origin. For the early Iron Age between 750 and 450 BC. A significantly greater diversity can be seen again, which points to increased population movements at this time or from around the middle of the 2nd millennium BC. In addition, the results suggest that there was increased mobility among individuals before reaching adulthood, possibly due to foster children or mate exchanges.

The newly developed method, FLEXDIST, is able to deal with highly complex and fragmented data sets. It is therefore not only relevant for paleoanthropology, but also for numerous other areas of archaeological research, such as archaeozoology or stone artifact analyses, emphasizes Hannes Rathmann (SHEP), first author of the study.

The results of these investigations have now been published in the Journal of Archaeological Science.

