Dental Veneers vs Dental Crowns

This article will provide you with relevant information about dental veneers and crowns, which may be useful to you when you need any of these dental procedures now or in the future. The most common questions we always have are:

What is the best option to restore your teeth?

When it comes to restoring damaged teeth or improving their aesthetic appearance, two common options are dental veneers and dental crowns. Both treatments offer effective solutions, but it is essential to understand their contrasts and consider the patient’s individual needs.

What are Dental Veneers?

Dental veneers are thin sheets made of porcelain or composite resin that are applied to the front of the teeth with the purpose of improving their aesthetic appearance. They are an excellent option for correcting appearance problems, such as stained, worn, misaligned or gapped teeth.

What are Dental Crowns?

Dental crowns are prosthetic devices specially designed to protect and cover teeth that are damaged, weakened or have a compromised structure. They are also known as “dental covers«. These artificial structures are placed over the visible portion of the tooth, from the gum line to the chewing surface, with the purpose of restoring the original shape, size, strength and functionality of the tooth.

Are there similarities between Veneers and Dental Crowns?

There are some similarities between veneers and dental crowns, even though they are different dental treatments:

Materials: Both dental veneers and crowns can be made of similar materials, such as porcelain, ceramic, or composite. These materials offer a natural and aesthetic appearance.

Dental restoration: Both treatments are used to restore the appearance and functionality of damaged teeth. Whether for aesthetic reasons or to strengthen weakened teeth, both veneers and crowns are effective solutions.

Personalization: Both veneers and crowns are custom made for each patient. The dentist will make precise impressions of the teeth to ensure the fit and appearance is appropriate for each individual case.

Aesthetic improvement: Both treatments can improve the appearance of teeth, but they are used for different situations. Dental veneers are best suited for minor cosmetic issues, such as discoloration or small imperfections, while crowns are best suited for more extensive restorations.

Now, what are the differences between dental veneers and crowns?

Dental veneers and dental crowns have significant differences in terms of applications, tooth preparation, and level of invasiveness. Here are the main differences between both treatments:

Aspectdental veneerCrowns PurposeTheir main objective is to improve dental aesthetics, correcting problems such as stains, discolorations, small fractures or slightly crooked teeth. They are used to restore the shape, size and function of the teeth. Tooth reductionBefore the veneers are placed, a small amount must be reduced amount of tooth enamel for veneers to fit properly. Before a crown is placed, the tooth size is required to be significantly reduced to allow the crown to fit properly. Thickness Veneers are considerably thinner than crowns, which means they require less removal of the original tooth structure. Crowns are thicker than veneers because they must cover the entire surface of the tooth. Indications They are suitable for those patients who want to improve the aesthetic appearance of their front teeth without the need for further treatment. invasive.They are used in cases of teeth with large cavities, major fractures, worn teeth or in situations where a smaller restoration would not be sufficient to preserve the tooth structure.DurabilityVeneers are usually less resistant than crowns and may require replacement or periodic maintenance.Crowns are stronger and more durable than veneers and are used when greater protection and strength is needed for the tooth.

About their prices

In terms of cost, crowns are considered a cheaper option compared to veneers. However, it is important to keep in mind that each of these procedures has a different purpose. Although there is a price difference between both treatments, it is not significant.

Prices may vary according to the country and depending on the procedure. For complete information on veneer prices, visit dentakay.com/es/costo-de-las-carillas-en-turquia-y-que-esperar/ and know in detail the prices in several countries including Türkiye.

