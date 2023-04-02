A week after the start of the war, Olena went abroad with her child. “Problems with my teeth started almost immediately. But the insurance did not cover the treatment, there was no money, she had just begun to draw up documents for residence. The tooth hurt a lot for several weeks. I drank painkillers, tried to relieve the inflammation with soda solution… In the end, my tooth was removed. Now, when I returned home, I had to remove three more. It is necessary to install implants instead of them”

— The situation is typical, we hear similar stories almost every day, — speak Head of the Department of Maxillofacial Surgery and Modern Dental Technologies of O.O. Bogomolets National Medical University, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Andrii Kopchak. — Many people developed caries even during the coronavirus pandemic: patients were afraid to go to the clinic one more time in order not to get infected. Then the war started. The visit to the dentist seemed out of time. And those who left the country could not get help abroad for a long time. So we have many cases where even young people have to have several teeth removed because they cannot be saved.

— And you offer them prosthetics…

– So. Rational prosthetics. That is, we select a special scheme for each patient, combining the installation of implants with various methods of prosthetics. It is important that people contact us on time. Because the lost time will have a negative effect on health: due to the lack of teeth, the whole body suffers, in particular the digestive system — and the patient is forced to go to a gastroenterologist. It has also been proven that the cardiovascular system suffers in patients with caries and inflammatory processes in the oral cavity. And imagine how a person feels, whose facial features change due to the fact that they do not have teeth. What kind of smile could it be? If a person withdraws into himself, limits the circle of communication, then his nervous system suffers.

— So, it is better to hurry up with a visit to the dentist?

– Of course. We can help at any stage: at the first signs of caries or when the tooth is significantly damaged. It is more difficult to restore the entire dentition. But modern technologies allow you to do that too. Our specialists who work at the Dental Medical Center (it is located in the capital, 1 Zoologichna Street) perform a very difficult job, helping people who have been injured. And it’s not just the military. Civilians also suffer during shelling. Patients require very complex and long-term treatment for a shrapnel injury to the face. Maxillofacial, plastic surgeons, dentists work with such people. We already have a lot of experience.

— Is it worth worrying if, for example, one tooth is lost?

– Of course. Due to its absence, the entire tooth row can be displaced, the joints of the jaw, facial muscles can be affected. A person chews on one side – and healthy teeth are overloaded. The best option is to install an implant.

– Is this a long process?

— Duration and success of treatment depend on many factors. For example, if a tooth has been removed for a long time, the state of the gums and bone tissue must be taken into account. If there are not many teeth, and the tissues in the oral cavity have changed, treatment can last a year or more. But there is also such a technology: we install an implant and a temporary crown in one day. Then engraftment takes place under load. But this method is not suitable for everyone, because it has contraindications. More often, implantation is done in two stages. After the implant is implanted, the crown is installed after a certain period of time.

– Does the implant interfere?

– No. Now implantation is done as conveniently as possible. You can even install temporary prostheses. By the way, dental prosthetics using implants is considered safer and more predictable, compared to prosthetics with preservation of one’s own, often damaged teeth.

— Does it happen that the implant has not taken root?

– This cannot be ruled out. But thanks to the newest materials, the most modern technologies, grafting now takes place in 95 (!) percent of cases. True, the production of modern implants is quite expensive, because it is based on scientific developments and inventions. But for a patient who has lost teeth, the combination of implantation with prosthetics is the best option. People try to avoid the situation when they have to use removable prostheses. For many, this is a psychological trauma.

The achievements of modern dentistry should be used. This is important for health and for a person to have a good appearance, to be self-confident, and therefore to be successful. I notice how the facial expression changes, the look of someone who sees himself in the mirror after successful treatment. Such patients become happier.

