Denver Nuggets champion

Denver Nuggets champion

The Denver Nuggets made history this Monday, June 12

The Denver Nuggets beat Miami in the final

Los Denver Nuggets They made history this Monday, June 12, by winning their first NBA championship, after beating the Miami Heat 94-89, and thus titled in five games.

Both teams were solid in attack, but in the first half the visiting team took an 11-point lead to put pressure on the locals.

The last quarter was very close, and the Nuggets took advantage of their rivals’ mistakes, increasing the lead to 5 points with 14 seconds left to finish the duel.

Denver Nuggets new monarch

In this way, the Nuggets establish themselves as the new monarchs of the NBA and enter the select list of teams that reach the final for the first time and manage to be champions.

Nikola Jokic was the great reference of the team that for the first time lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy trophy. In this way, the Serbian managed to be the MVP of the final series and in this game he added 28 points, 16 rebounds and 4 assists.

laverdaddemonagas.com
laverdaddemonagas.com
Nikola Jokic was the MVP

Also read: NBA: Nikola Jokic equaled Michael Jordan and LeBron James in this statistic

