Denver Nuggets was one step away from the championship

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat, this Friday, June 9, in the fourth game of the NBA Grand Final

Los Denver Nuggets They defeated the Miami Heat 108-95, this Friday, June 9, in the fourth commitment of the NBA Grand Final, to place the series 3-1 in their favor.

The Kaseya Center dressed up to receive its team, in a difficult mission, but not impossible.

The beginning of the game was a give and take of intensity, where the home team dominated the first quarter 21-20.

Without Nikola Jokic on the court, the second quarter had Aaron Gordon as the leader of Denver, getting up to eight consecutive points. The visit ended up winning 35-30.

After the break, the balance tipped entirely towards the Nuggets, who won the third quarter 31-22.

With Gordon, Murray and Brown plugged in, in addition to triples by Jeff Green and Caldwell-Pope at decisive moments, they led Denver to tie 22-22 in a final quarter that left the duel sentenced.

The fifth game of the NBA Grand Final will be played this Monday, June 12, starting at 8:30 p.m., Venezuelan time.

