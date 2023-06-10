Home » Denver Nuggets was one step away from the championship
News

Denver Nuggets was one step away from the championship

by admin
Denver Nuggets was one step away from the championship

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat, this Friday, June 9, in the fourth game of the NBA Grand Final

Follow the excitement of the NBA

Los Denver Nuggets They defeated the Miami Heat 108-95, this Friday, June 9, in the fourth commitment of the NBA Grand Final, to place the series 3-1 in their favor.

The Kaseya Center dressed up to receive its team, in a difficult mission, but not impossible.

The beginning of the game was a give and take of intensity, where the home team dominated the first quarter 21-20.

Without Nikola Jokic on the court, the second quarter had Aaron Gordon as the leader of Denver, getting up to eight consecutive points. The visit ended up winning 35-30.

After the break, the balance tipped entirely towards the Nuggets, who won the third quarter 31-22.

With Gordon, Murray and Brown plugged in, in addition to triples by Jeff Green and Caldwell-Pope at decisive moments, they led Denver to tie 22-22 in a final quarter that left the duel sentenced.

The fifth game of the NBA Grand Final will be played this Monday, June 12, starting at 8:30 p.m., Venezuelan time.

nba denver nuggets placed one step away from the championship laverdaddemonagas.com fyou55wayaewzry
nba denver nuggets placed one step away from the championship laverdaddemonagas.com fyoupezwiaakm71

Also read: Freak! Luis Arráez equaled the historical record of Miguel Cabrera in the Major Leagues

See also  Weather forecast, rains in the North and in the Tyrrhenian areas. Temperatures down

You may also like

poor columbia

The university professor and philosopher Nuccio Ordine –...

Donald Trump faces 37 indictments in the classified...

Emerson Plata when announcing his separation with Nelson...

Pride in Foggia, ‘5,000 participants expected at the...

In 2023, the “Safety Production Month” of construction...

Lavrov denounces that Guterres “follows the game” of...

Acuavalle investments advance in the 33 municipalities

The regulation of the transition to civilian roles...

El Salvador registers a new day without homicides

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy