Lawyer Juan Camilo Villazón Tafur, brother of departmental comptroller Juan Francisco Villazón Tafur, would have caused a traffic accident in Valledupar that left millions in material losses.

The incident would have occurred last Saturday at the height of the Villalba neighborhood, north of the city.

According to the witness version, Juan Camilo Villazón collided from behind a vehicle that ended up affecting another one that was parked in the residential area.

Although the community of the sector indicated that Villazón Tafur was driving in an apparent state of drunkenness, the sectional Traffic and Transportation Police of the department reported that they could not verify the case because they did not have an agreement with the municipality.

However, in a video provided by the inhabitants and spread through social networks, the magnitude of the material damage caused to a black van with VAQ557 license plates and a gray car can be appreciated.

Similarly, the van with license plates GVV-550, driven by Juan Camilo Villazón Tafur, was destroyed in the front.

Juan Camilo Villazón Tafur, who is a member of the Board of Directors of the National Federation of Coffee Growers, was shown in the video as the owner of the vehicle. However, two sources indicated that the truck has also been seen in the hands of the departmental comptroller.

EL PILÓN contacted Juan Camilo Villazón Tafur to talk about the accident, but he did not want to talk about it.