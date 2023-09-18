Depictions of animal tracks as a rich source of information

Rock walls in Namibia show hundreds of Stone Age depictions of animals, human footprints and animal tracks. However, the latter has received little attention so far because researchers did not have the knowledge to interpret it. Archaeologists from the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg (FAU) and the University of Cologne, together with trackers from the Nyae Nyae Conservancy in Tsumkwe, Namibia, have now examined the animal tracks picked on six rock faces in more detail and have been able to provide the tracks with detailed information on animal species and age , assign gender, limbs, side of the body, walking path and relative running direction.

