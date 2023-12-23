Home » Deportations, detentions and 740 assaults: the persecution of Ortega and Murillo against the Catholic Church intensifies in Nicaragua
Deportations, detentions and 740 assaults: the persecution of Ortega and Murillo against the Catholic Church intensifies in Nicaragua

Deportations, detentions and 740 assaults: the persecution of Ortega and Murillo against the Catholic Church intensifies in Nicaragua

Bishop Isidro del Carmen Mora Ortega, a prominent religious figure in Nicaragua, was intercepted and arrested by the police of the Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo regime on Wednesday, December 20. The Bishop was on his way to confirm 230 parishioners in the Santa Cruz parish, located in the municipality of La Cruz de Río Grande, a remote area in the southern Caribbean of Nicaragua. His current whereabouts are unknown, adding to the increasing persecution faced by the Catholic Church in the country.

According to a report from lawyer Martha Patricia Molina, the Catholic Church in Nicaragua has suffered 740 attacks by the Sandinista apparatus since 2018, the year when massive protests against the Government took place. In the year 2023 alone, 275 attacks were carried out, making it the year with the most attacks against the Church in the recent five-year period. Molina further states that 176 religious men and women have been expelled, prohibited from entering, or sent into exile as a result of religious persecution.

The persecution of the Catholic Church in Nicaragua has intensified over the years, with various instances of attacks against priests and bishops, desecrations of churches, closures of media outlets and NGOs managed by the dioceses, and freezing of bank accounts. The Holy See has also expressed concern over the situation, with Pope Francis comparing current Sandinismo to a “Hitler dictatorship.”

Despite the regime’s efforts to suppress Catholicism, believers continue to attend churches, albeit with a sense of fear and self-censorship. Religious vocations are still valid, and new priests are being trained, indicating that the regime’s attempts to drive parishioners away from the Catholic Church have been unsuccessful.

However, in rural parishes, terror reigns as many fear retaliation for speaking out against the regime’s actions. A woman from the diocese of Siuna, administered by Bishop Isidro Mora, expressed her fear and uncertainty, stating that the government does not want anyone to denounce what is happening to Catholics in the country.

The arrest of Bishop Mora is the latest episode in a series of acts of persecution and violence against the Catholic Church in Nicaragua. As the situation intensifies, the international community is closely watching the developments, raising concerns about the human rights violations and religious persecution in the Central American country.

