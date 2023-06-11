Deportelandia arrived at Plaza Gerardo Barrios! – Daily Page

An afternoon of lots of laughter, learning and emotions was lived this Saturday afternoon in Plaza Gerardo Barrios.

Deportelandia arrived at the Historic Center of San Salvador and brought with it all the illusion that is already breathed for our Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023.

Children, young people, adults and even older adults came to the demonstrations of archery, boxing, baseball, soccer and other activities that caught the attention of the people who were walking on Plaza Gerardo Barrios.

The Los Imparables team was also present, sharing time with the attendees and joining in the joy of the games.

In addition to the sports demonstrations, the participating people were able to win promotional items for the San Salvador 2023 Games.

Danny Ruiz, one of the attendees at Deportelandia, was very happy with the activity. “I thought it was very good (Deportelandia), since the sports that we will have in a couple of days are being made known. I love sports, I like them a lot, and having diversity is very important,” said Ruiz.

Josué Padilla was another of the people who attended with his family and enjoyed Deportelandia, and he could not hide his emotion for the experience.

“It is very beautiful, it is healthy family fun, the children come to play and we hope there will be more events like this. We already took the family photo, we want to go with the children to the games”, declared Padilla.

This fan and sports lover also put his hope in the Salvadoran athletes for the San Salvador 2023 Games: “(We are) happy because we are hosts, we hope that our athletes will put the name of El Salvador on high.”