The 2023 season, in which teams compete for the most points during the round-robin phase to advance to the next round, continues to be enjoyed by fans of Colombian professional soccer.

Day 10 of the inaugural tournament featured a duel between Deportes Tolima and Atlético Huila on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The ‘pijao’ team is one of the clubs that has signed the most contracts in the transfer market to face this year, but the Results in the regional competition have not been as expected, despite their remarkable achievement in reaching the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

The ‘auriverde’ squad, on the other hand, did not have the best start to 2023, but in recent days they have shown an excellent level on the field and came into the game in good spirits, as they had three wins in a row and wanted to continue the good streak in the Tolima Grande classic.

At 8:20 p.m. the agreement was reached between the “opitas” team and the “red wine and gold” team. meter. At the Manuel Murillo Toro de Ibagué stadium, the team led by Hernán Torres would have the support of the spectators who cheered from the stands.

Atlético Huila had the opportunity to score in the 32nd minute after the central referee sanctioned the maximum penalty for a foul on Faber Gil in the area. Luis Escorcia was in charge of taking the penalty, and scored a strong goal to make it 1-0 in the set.

Deportivo Tolima’s Diego Herazo leveled the score early in the second half when he found a deflected ball in the box after a cross from the right side and kicked it towards the goal with his right foot.

Facundo Boné tried to disturb the opposing goal with a header shortly after, but Jhon Figueroa made a quick save. In the 84th minute, Diego Herazo received a through ball from Yeison Guzmán, outpaced his opponent and then surprised everyone with a midrange shot that found the back of the net, making the score 2-1.

As a result of this victory, the “pijaos” rose to eighth place in the standings with 13 points, while Atlético Huila fell to table number 14 with 10 points after 10 games. The Vinotinto y Oro team has gone five games without losing, and its supporters anticipate that it will continue to perform well both nationally and internationally.