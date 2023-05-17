Deportivo Cali players protest non-payment

The Deportivo Cali players made the decision not to train this Tuesday as a form of protest due to non-payment of their salaries in the last two and a half months. Situation that has generated tension between the footballers and the team managers. Even athletes are evaluating the possibility of not playing this Wednesday’s match against Boyacá Chicó.

“We support our colleagues from the Cali squad, in their decision not to train this Tuesday, May 16 due to the non-compliance of the managers in the payment of the monthly income, for two and a half and three months,” said the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (ACOLFUTPRO). According to the footballers’ union, the non-payment of wages has been repeated for several months.

The tension between the players and the club’s managers became evident during a meeting at the training headquarters, where the team’s president, Luis Fernando Mena, was seeking to reach an agreement with the players. However, the tension between both parties increased.

According to local media, the soccer players made it clear that if they do not receive the pending payment, they will not play against Boyacá Chicó, on the last date of the regular tournament of the Colombian league.

Deportivo Cali, runner-up in the Copa Libertadores, is going through a difficult time in terms of sporting results. It currently occupies the 14th position in the classification table with 22 points, among the 20 teams that play in the Colombian Betplay League.

It should be noted that, due to its current position, the team has no chance of advancing to the next phase of the tournament, unlike teams like Millonarios, Águilas Doradas, Atlético Nacional, América de Cali and Alianza Petrolera, who have already secured their place. in the semifinal homers.

For their part, Boyacá Chicó, Independiente Santa Fe, Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM), Deportivo Pasto, La Equidad, Junior and Deportes Tolima will face off this Wednesday in an exciting day to secure the last three spots available for the next phase.