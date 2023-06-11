Home » Deportivo Cuenca falls 3-1 on their visit to El Nacional
News

by admin
With a score against, Deportivo Cuenca returns home after losing 3-1 in their visit to El Nacional on the night of this Saturday, June 10, 2023 at La Cocha stadium.


The reds opened the scoring after four minutes in a play through Raúl Becerra.

El Nacional equalized the score after 40 minutes through a penalty goal by Jorge Ordóñez.

In the second half, the goals came at minute 34. Andrés Micolta put the score at 2-1.

The score for the locals was sealed at minute 43 when Bryan Tana sent the ball into the back of the net for a free kick.

Here are the match statistics:

