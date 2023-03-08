



The Crónica Roja bar confirmed that seven buses will travel with Deportivo Cuenca fans to Guayaquil to support the team in their “life or death” match against Emelec.

The nearly 300 fans who signed up for the so-called “Tour Guayaquil” will leave this Thursday, March 9 at 11:00.

The single match between electricians and morlacos, for the first phase of the South American, is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Capwell.

We thank the board of Club Deportivo Cuenca and all the people who have collaborated so that the buses for the tour to the city of Guayaquil leave at reasonable prices for the fans.

So far we have; 7 buses

The team will travel this afternoon. The coaching staff will not have Francisco Mera. Dr. Christian Andrade indicates that he “has a microtear at the level of the middle third right biceps femoris muscle.”

Pancho will be at partial rest. In 48 hours they will make a new assessment to define the approximate recovery time.