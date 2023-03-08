Home News Deportivo Cuenca fans travel on seven buses to Guayaquil for the South American game
News

Deportivo Cuenca fans travel on seven buses to Guayaquil for the South American game

by admin
Deportivo Cuenca fans travel on seven buses to Guayaquil for the South American game


The Crónica Roja bar confirmed that seven buses will travel with Deportivo Cuenca fans to Guayaquil to support the team in their “life or death” match against Emelec.

The nearly 300 fans who signed up for the so-called “Tour Guayaquil” will leave this Thursday, March 9 at 11:00.

The single match between electricians and morlacos, for the first phase of the South American, is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Capwell.

The team will travel this afternoon. The coaching staff will not have Francisco Mera. Dr. Christian Andrade indicates that he “has a microtear at the level of the middle third right biceps femoris muscle.”

Pancho will be at partial rest. In 48 hours they will make a new assessment to define the approximate recovery time.

previous articleTobías Donsanti joins a “black list” of injured in Gualaceo SC

See also  Qinchuangyuan Industry Cooperation and Exchange Meeting and Project Signing Ceremony Held in Xi'an

You may also like

The Chongqing delegation reviewed the work report of...

Nord Stream explosions: traces lead to Ukraine |...

(VIDEOS) At least two dead in the attempted...

Access one of the 15,000 bilingualism scholarships that...

Herrenstrasse gets Nobel jeweler | News.at

“It is not a matter of chance, but...

Three Mineiro players cost more than the entire...

Why do Chinese netizens petition and call for...

Spring cleaning at Google Workspace – new prices...

Christian Guevara to defenders of gang members: “Hypocrites!”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy