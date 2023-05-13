Home » Deportivo Cuenca recovers at home and thrashes Mushuc Runa
Deportivo Cuenca recovers at home and thrashes Mushuc Runa

Deportivo Cuenca beat Mushuc Runa 3-0 on the night of this Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Alejandro Serrano Aguilar stadium. API photo.


“Although many doubted… HE never did it JESUS”. It was the message that the left-handed side Bryan Rivera displayed on a shirt during the photo that the team took in the dressing room of the Alejandro Serrano Aguilar stadium after the 3-0 victory against Mushuc Runa, at the opening of date 10 of the LigaPro A series.

In his last game as interim, Professor Jerson Stacio asked his team to have the ball, defend with order and attack with the greatest number of men to have a greater chance of scoring on the rival goal.

Nicolás Ávila started as a starter and restored confidence with a great goal from outside the area. The visit had options to tie. Hamilton Piedra once again put on his hero’s suit and helped his team go into the break with the slightest advantage.

In the second half, the center-back Gorky Araujo did not whistle a penalty in favor of the visit that could have changed the history of the match. Professor Geovanny Cumbicus claimed the infringement. Instead of finding justice he was expelled.

Stacio moved chips and the local game flowed again. Enzo López expanded the account and with his duty done he left his place to Diego Ávila. The cuencano also reconciled with the networks and sealed the win.

