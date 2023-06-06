Deportivo Cuenca thrashes the Dolphin





Deportivo Cuenca had a goal ‘feast’ at home against Delfín and closed the score 4-0 on date 13 of Series A of the Pro League.

The scoring was opened by Esteban Dávila after two minutes of play. The red fans who went to the Alejandro Serrano Aguilar stadium were still celebrating the goal when the second goal arrived at minute 6 when Raúl Becerra launched the ball into the back of the net.

Lucas Mancinelli scored the third goal 35 minutes into the first half. The players did not trust themselves before the attempted attack by the visitors.

The players went to the break with the victory almost assured.

Raúl Becerra was in charge of closing the night at the beginning of the week with another goal at minute 81.