A delegation of 31 members of the Deportivo Pasto club, from Colombia, is stranded “for more than ten days” in the city of Arequipa due to the protests against the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte.

“We have been here in Arequipa for more than ten days without being able to go freely to our homes. There is always a level of stress in one or another player,” said the team’s prop, Edwin Zarate, on RPP radio.

“We are still training here, they treated us well at the Melgar club,” added Zarate from Arequipa.

The Colombian club arrived on January 13 to play two friendly matches with Melgar from Arequipa and Binacional from Puno.

His return to Colombia was scheduled for January 19, but he could not do so due to the closure of the Alfredo Rodríguez Ballón airport, in Arequipa, due to protests against President Dina Boluarte that left 46 dead in the country.

“We make a respectful call to (Colombian President) Gustavo Petro, the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Sports to manage the prompt return of our delegation, who are on hold in Peruvian territory after the social demonstrations that took place in this country,” he published. the team on his Twitter account.

Peru has experienced intense protests since the first week of December 2022, when Congress removed leftist President Pedro Castillo for a failed coup with which he tried to close parliament, govern by decree and convene a Constituent Assembly.

Vice President Dina Boluarte replaced Castillo, in accordance with the law, but the high cost in lives of the repression by law enforcement ignited outrage against her.

The protests began in the Andean areas of southern Peru and have spread to Lima.