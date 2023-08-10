Deportivo Pereira continues to make history in the Libertadores

Last night they signed their way to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores: Boca, Palmeiras and Deportivo Pereira.

Photo: @Libertadores

The La Bombonera stadium witnessed an epic duel between Boca Juniors and Nacional, which culminated in a 2-2 tie on aggregate. The game, which kept fans on the edge of their seats until the last minute, led to a penalty shootout. In this confrontation from eleven meters, Sergio Romero emerged as the figure of the game by saving two crucial penalties, paving the way for Valentín Barco to score the decisive penalty and seal Boca Juniors’ pass to the Quarterfinals with an aggregate score of 4-2.

For its part, Palmeiras knew how to capitalize on its advantage obtained in the first leg and maintained the 0-0 draw in the return match against Atlético Mineiro. With an aggregate score of 1-0 in favor of Palmeiras, the Brazilian team secured their place in the next stage of the competition.

Deportivo Pereira, rookie in this edition of the Copa Libertadores, continues to make history. A 1-1 draw against Independiente del Valle (2-1 aggregate score) was enough to ensure their qualification to the Quarterfinals. The Colombian team is preparing to face Palmeiras in this exciting phase, a matchup that their fans are eagerly awaiting after the team’s historic performance.

On another front, the Colombian Nacional team will face Racing from Argentina with the aim of advancing to the next round. After a 4-2 victory in the first duel of the round of 16, Nacional will seek to ratify its passage to the Quarterfinals in the second leg. The Antioquia fans will be watching the performance of their team while they wait for another exciting chapter in their career in the Libertadores.

