Deportivo Pereira receives Envigado with the need to win

Soccer | At 4 in the afternoon, Deportivo Pereira receives the oranges at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas

Julian Andres Santa

Soccer Thursday for Deportivo Pereira. Starting at 4 in the afternoon, the Matecañas receive Envigado at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, in a duel corresponding to date 16 of the Colombian League. Both teams arrive with similar situations and the same obligation to add to keep alive the intentions of being able to fight for a spot in the top eight.

WIN AGAIN AT HOME

So far this season, the Risaraldenses have not had a good campaign in their local commitments, so much so that the last victory against their people was on March 19 in the coffee classic by a score of 3-1 against Once Caldas. From then on they accumulate two draws and one defeat.

WIN TO MAINTAIN ASPIRATIONS

In 15 games played, the Matecañas have 17 points, the product of four wins, five draws and six losses. Beating Envigado today, he would reach 20 units, staying close to eighth and subtracting the following days:

Equity (Bogota)

Medellin (Pereira)

Junior (Barranquilla)

Oil Alliance (Pereira)

Matches remaining from today’s day: 6:10 pm Deportivo Cali vs. Junior. 8:20 pm Millionaires vs America.

THIS IS HOW ENVIGADO ARRIVES

The orange team from Antioquia has one more point than its rival this afternoon and comes with the same need to go out and look for the win. In what has to do with the history of confrontations, they are ahead, so they already know well what it is to win in the Pearl of Otún.

LAST MATCH IN PEREIRA

It was played on October 11, 2022, with a 0-2 win for the Antioqueños who scored through Zapata and Moreno. In addition, Pereira has not been able to beat Envigado at home after his return to the top flight. The last time was precisely in 2011, a game where the team said goodbye to A.