Depot and buses broken up

The man was caught on surveillance cameras. After leaving the depot, the man damaged several buses. Shortly before the crime, the man had already noticed a bus driver at the nearby ZOB because he had no money with him and he had been refused a ride, it is said. The perpetrator is approximately 185 meters tall, of average/muscular build and was wearing a striking yellow hoodie with black and white stripes on the chest and upper arms. “Definetely” was written in black letters on a white background on his chest. The police are looking for witnesses. Information under the telephone number (0 68 51) 89 80.