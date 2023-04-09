EFE HEALTH. Children and adolescents may also have depression. In fact, around 3 or 4% of minors suffer from it in Spain, according to data from the Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEP), its main symptoms being the child is tired, irritable, sad, do not perform in school or show that you feel useless.

Precisely, Dr. Berta Cejas, psychiatrist at the Sagrat Cor University Hospital in Barcelona, ​​states that depression is the “most prevalent mood disorder in children and adolescents”, constituting an “important public health problem” and being the main cause of disability due to illness worldwide between the ages of 10 and 24.

“It constitutes a suicide risk factor in adolescents, one of the main causes of death in this age group. In fact, it is the third cause of death, in turn, in young people between 10 and 24 years oldaccording to data from the AEP, and its incidence is increasing”, he warns.

At the clinical level, they manifest mood swingsin thought and in activity that have a negative impact on the functioning of the child or adolescent, the most characteristic being:

Affective symptoms: irritability, can replace or accompany sadness, sadness or feelings of emptiness, loss of interest and enjoyment with activities, isolation, anxiety.

irritability, can replace or accompany sadness, sadness or feelings of emptiness, and enjoyment with activities, isolation, anxiety. cognitive symptoms : difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness and forgetfulness negative ruminations, low self-esteem, thoughts of death or suicide, delusional thoughts.

: difficulty concentrating, negative ruminations, low self-esteem, thoughts of death or suicide, delusional thoughts. Physical symptoms: restlessness or agitation, tiredness, sleep and appetite disturbancesmultiple nonspecific somatizations, such as abdominal pain or headaches.

DATO La depresión es la principal causa de discapacidad por enfermedad a nivel mundial entre personas de 10 a 24 años.

Possible causes of depression

Regarding its possible etiology, Dr. Cejas highlights that it is multifactorial, based on the diathesis-stress model: “This means that depression in children it develops more easily in those with greater susceptibility or biological predisposition and who are exposed to certain environmental factors”.

Broadly speaking, determines this psychiatrist, they can be highlighted as main causes of depression:

Biological factors:

Genetics: heritability by family history.

by family history. Neurobiológicos : monoaminergic hypothesis where there would be alterations in one or more monoamines ( serotonin, dopamine, noradrenaline ).

: monoaminergic hypothesis where there would be alterations in one or more monoamines ( ). Neuroendrocrines: the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis and the hypothalamic-pituitary-thyroid axis.

TOME NOTA Es fundamental que los padres conozcan los síntomas de la depresión en niños, que sepan que no es culpa suya, y que se trata de una enfermedad que tiene un tratamiento muy eficaz.

Environmental factors:

Psychological: grief, loss, abuse, trauma…

grief, loss, abuse, trauma… Relatives: abuse, neglect, negative parenting styles, intra-family relational problems…

abuse, neglect, negative parenting styles, intra-family relational problems… Social: bullying, institutionalized, adopted children.

Coping with depression in children

With this, and when dealing with this disease, the expert from the Sagrat Cor University Hospital sees it as important to go to a specialist when in doubt that our little one may suffer from a depressionsince early identification and a effective treatment can reduce the negative impact.

But, in addition, it considers necessary a proper management of the situation in the child’s spherefor which it provides a series of tips that can help families when it comes to coping with childhood depression:

inquire into the causes of depression.

of depression. Pay attention to your self-esteem .

. establish and maintain routines .

. Prevent the little one from having stress .

. Check that don’t feel guilty for things that do not depend on him.

for things that do not depend on him. show him affection and love since it needs a safe family environment.

since it needs a safe family environment. Share activities with the.

with the. treat the depression naturally.

Treatment of depression in children

Specifically, Dr. Cejas points out that the treatment of childhood depression must be “comprehensive” and based on a biopsychosocial model with which an approach will be made both to the child or adolescent and to the family.

“It is essential to also highlight the importance of school participation in the therapeutic processsince on many occasions they will have to collaborate by providing not only emotional support, but also a curricular adaptation in the different stages of the healing process”, he explains.

Here he specifies that, usually, the pillars of treatment will be: