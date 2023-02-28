Home News Depression – La Sierra alternate route reopens today
News

Depression – La Sierra alternate route reopens today

by admin
Depression – La Sierra alternate route reopens today

Between 8:00 in the morning and 4:00 in the afternoon, starting this Tuesday and ending on Friday, the Depresión – La Sierra – Rosas road, which connects the departments of Cauca and Nariño, will be open to vehicular traffic.

As will be recalled, said route has become alternate after the affectation suffered by the Panamericana at the beginning of the year.

Invías indicated that after requests from the community in the area, in coordination with the government of Cauca, the municipal administration of La Sierra and the Department of Traffic and Transportation of the National Police, it was decided to enable passage through the alternate route from today.

This Monday the pass remained closed, to continue carrying out the maintenance and adjustments required for the safe transit of vehicles.

The entity recalled that turbo vehicles, trucks, double trucks, and tractor-trailers that do not exceed 43 tons of gross weight and public service buses with up to 42 passengers can circulate on this road.

This Tuesday, vehicles can circulate in the toll direction El Bordo-La Sierra-Rosas (south-north).

On Wednesday, March 1, in the direction of Rosas-La Sierra-Peaje el Bordo (north-south).

On Thursday, March 2, toll direction El Bordo – La Sierra- Rosas (south-north).

On Friday, March 3, in the direction of Rosas-La Sierra-Peaje el Bordo (north-south).

Comments

See also  Ivrea, nativity scene display in Santa Marta

You may also like

“More competitiveness for businesses, with an eye to...

New crown, cold and flu risks superimposed CCTV...

Municipality of Naples – La Collina Gentile, the...

Let’s get to work in the Parque del...

They build platforms for student safety in Gaira

The northern extension of Line 5 was officially...

Electronic open procedure for awarding the processing service...

hate or peace

Cybersecurity and SMEs: funds for 21 projects, open...

PSG player Achraf Hakimi accused of rape

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy