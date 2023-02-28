Between 8:00 in the morning and 4:00 in the afternoon, starting this Tuesday and ending on Friday, the Depresión – La Sierra – Rosas road, which connects the departments of Cauca and Nariño, will be open to vehicular traffic.

As will be recalled, said route has become alternate after the affectation suffered by the Panamericana at the beginning of the year.

Invías indicated that after requests from the community in the area, in coordination with the government of Cauca, the municipal administration of La Sierra and the Department of Traffic and Transportation of the National Police, it was decided to enable passage through the alternate route from today.

This Monday the pass remained closed, to continue carrying out the maintenance and adjustments required for the safe transit of vehicles.

The entity recalled that turbo vehicles, trucks, double trucks, and tractor-trailers that do not exceed 43 tons of gross weight and public service buses with up to 42 passengers can circulate on this road.

This Tuesday, vehicles can circulate in the toll direction El Bordo-La Sierra-Rosas (south-north).

On Wednesday, March 1, in the direction of Rosas-La Sierra-Peaje el Bordo (north-south).

On Thursday, March 2, toll direction El Bordo – La Sierra- Rosas (south-north).

On Friday, March 3, in the direction of Rosas-La Sierra-Peaje el Bordo (north-south).

Comments