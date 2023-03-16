After intense discussions, the deputies of the Legislative Assembly approved tonight a new period of emergency regime, which will be in force for another 30 days, to bring security to Salvadoran families, according to what pro-government deputies said.

The extension of the regime was approved by 67 votes from the benches of Nuevas Ideas, Gana, PCN and PDC.

“Today is the day that we are going to make it possible, as the Legislative Assembly and Executive Body, for El Salvador to celebrate one year of living in true freedom. For this reason, it is an important date to give thanks to God for allowing us to leave behind the dark legacy of mourning and terror that gangs imposed for decades.” said the president of the Assembly, Ernesto Castro.

The measure was approved for the first time on March 27, 2022, after 87 murders were recorded in a single weekend, the bloodiest on record in El Salvador.

“The results of the Territorial Control Plan and the exception regime are totally irrefutable. For this reason, this new Legislative Assembly will guarantee another month of validity of this successful and courageous measure that will allow Salvadorans to continue living in true freedom and peace,” added Castro.

For his part, parliamentarian Mauricio Ortiz, indicated that many people had to leave their homes and leave them to the gang members, but these actions that they have taken as a plenary session and that they continue to support have been the most appropriate, because they have recovered the territories that they belong to good Salvadorans.

This same day, the security cabinet went to the plenary session to request the extension of the emergency regime. Before the press, the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, affirmed that the measure has 96% of the support of the population.

“We are going through a stage of transformation never seen before in the history of El Salvador,” the official narrowed. “These terrorists kidnapped more than 6 million Salvadorans for more than 25 years, but today we are a State that is walking and we are not going to abandon this route,” he added.

The representatives of the Security Cabinet added that, thanks to said security measure, 2022 was the least violent year in the country’s history and that the current year is heading in the same direction and even in a better way.

“This is the only tool the State has to combat crime and part of it is that we have 354 days under the emergency regime and from this figure there are 215 days with zero homicides,” said Minister Merino Monroy, when requesting the extension to the deputies.

According to the director Arriaza Chicas, the police agents have seized these criminal structures more than 3 million dollars from extortion and drug sales, more than 3,000 vehicles used to commit crimes and 2,750 firearms (between industrial, artisanal and ammunition for these).

Before him, the deputy José Urbina commented that the support for the emergency regime is not in doubt, because “the results are proven. This initiative has been a key tool to combat insecurity. Homicides have dropped to historic levels.”