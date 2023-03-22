Home News Deputies approve opinion to allow the DOM to participate as a bidder in selection processes – Diario La Página
News

Deputies approve opinion to allow the DOM to participate as a bidder in selection processes – Diario La Página

by admin
Deputies approve opinion to allow the DOM to participate as a bidder in selection processes – Diario La Página

In order for the Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) to have legal tools that allow it to bring more development to the country’s communities, the Economy Commission issued a favorable opinion to reform the Public Procurement Law.

The proposal contemplates changes to the regulations that will give the DOM the possibility of participating as a bidder, in contractor selection processes regulated by the Public Procurement Lawwhen it has a shareholding in a public limited company with variable capital or in a public limited company with social and state responsibility.

To deepen the study of this initiative, the legislators received the director of the Public Administration Procurement and Contracting Regulatory Unit (UNAC) of the Ministry of Finance, Mauro Jovel, who explained that these modifications will allow harmonizing the Public Procurement Law with the Simplified Law of Acquisitions for Municipal Works.

“These amendments seek to harmonize regulations related to the work of the DOM and the new Public Procurement Law, since the latter establishes transparency mechanisms such as anti-bribery certification, which guarantees that an international standard is being worked on,” stated the official.

In addition, with the changes, acquisitions and contracts made with the Fund for Civil Protection, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (FOPROMID) will be incorporated as subjects of the application of the law; as well as the acquisitions and contracts made with the Salvadoran Fund for Pre-investment Studies (FOSEP).

“With this initiative we want the people to be clear that now FOSEP and FOPROMID will be governed by the Public Procurement Law,” said representative Rodrigo Ayala, president of this legislative committee.

You may also like

From tomorrow, it is forbidden to go on...

Reconciliation and Peace Model seeks truth and justice...

Investigations into corruption in Venezuela reach the highest...

Foreign drug traffickers are sentenced to 12 years...

Gustavo Petro’s request to the new ICBF Director

Sleep report: People in Shandong go to bed...

The most important news of March 22nd

The superior dangers due to lack of environmental...

EUR/USD – New historical high Page 1

A turn from violence to peace

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy