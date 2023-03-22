In order for the Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) to have legal tools that allow it to bring more development to the country’s communities, the Economy Commission issued a favorable opinion to reform the Public Procurement Law.

The proposal contemplates changes to the regulations that will give the DOM the possibility of participating as a bidder, in contractor selection processes regulated by the Public Procurement Lawwhen it has a shareholding in a public limited company with variable capital or in a public limited company with social and state responsibility.

To deepen the study of this initiative, the legislators received the director of the Public Administration Procurement and Contracting Regulatory Unit (UNAC) of the Ministry of Finance, Mauro Jovel, who explained that these modifications will allow harmonizing the Public Procurement Law with the Simplified Law of Acquisitions for Municipal Works.

“These amendments seek to harmonize regulations related to the work of the DOM and the new Public Procurement Law, since the latter establishes transparency mechanisms such as anti-bribery certification, which guarantees that an international standard is being worked on,” stated the official.

In addition, with the changes, acquisitions and contracts made with the Fund for Civil Protection, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (FOPROMID) will be incorporated as subjects of the application of the law; as well as the acquisitions and contracts made with the Salvadoran Fund for Pre-investment Studies (FOSEP).

“With this initiative we want the people to be clear that now FOSEP and FOPROMID will be governed by the Public Procurement Law,” said representative Rodrigo Ayala, president of this legislative committee.