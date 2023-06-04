Deputies elected by Alto Paraná were proclaimed ratifying commitment to work together

Yesterday, Wednesday May 31, the oath of representatives elected in the national elections on April 30 was sworn in. The solemn act took place at the headquarters of the Superior Court of Electoral Justice (TSJE) in the country’s capital.

Of the 80 deputies, 8 are from the department of Alto Paraná, and 7 of them were present. They are Bettina Aguilera, Luis “Tiki” Gonzalez Vaesken, Liz Acosta and Dew Abed of the ANR; Roya Torres of the PLRA, and Guillermo Rodriguez and Walter Garcia of “I Believe”. The only one absent was Miguel Martinez, of National Crusade.

The deputies present ratified their commitment to work together for the interests of the department of Alto Paraná.

Luis “Tiki” González Vaesken, stated that his commitment is to work for Alto Paraná and its people. “Alto Paraná is represented by good citizens. We want a department that receives government benefits. For this, teamwork is essential and thus be able to present bills that benefit the people of Alto Paraná. We are ready to drive and work for our department,” he stated.

For her part, Roya Torres expressed that the trust of the citizens was reflected in her re-election to office. “It is with great honor that I participated in the proclamation of the new authorities, receiving the recognition of deputy elected by Alto Paraná in my second legislative term, so I will respond again with results and actions that benefit Paraguayan families and Alto Paraná,” ​​he said. she.

Rocío Abed already assessed that there are 4 deputies from Alto Paraná for the Colorado Party. “I hope we can work on projects that benefit our department. The most important thing today is to give the best for the good of our beloved Alto Paraná, and of course our Paraguay, with Santiago Peña and Pedro Alliana”, she affirmed.

Liz Acosta, in turn, expressed her happiness and emotion for participating in these highly charged days of the official acts of Proclamation of the new authorities of our country. “Our commitment to Alto Paraná is firm, and we are going to honor the trust we receive from the citizens,” said the legislator-elect.