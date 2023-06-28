Deputies endorse financing the Fire Department

To continue supporting the work of the El Salvador Fire Department (BES), the deputies reformed the National General Budget Law 2023, in order to transfer $10,651,270 for its ideal institutional operation.

According to all the technical and financial analyses, the Ministry of Finance determined that of that amount $8,951,270 will be used to finance 1,119 contractual positions that the relief institution has and also includes the payment of social security contributions.

In addition, in the field of acquisitions and services, $1,200,000 will be used to finance the acquisition of uniforms and footwear, maintenance and repairs of real estate, chemical products, fuel, food products, among other needs.

While the item of fixed assets will be assigned $500,000 for the purchase of computer equipment, machinery, furniture equipment and Software licenses.

On October 4, 2022, the legislators approved the new Law of the Fire Department of El Salvador, which contemplates in its article 5 the creation of the CBES as an entity of public law, autonomous, decentralized, with legal status and assets own.

The Fire Department is in charge of prevention, control and extinction of all types of fires, protection of people and their property, as well as evacuation and rescue activities. In addition, cooperation and assistance in case of disasters and other activities related to said service.

