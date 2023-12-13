Deputies incorporate $296 million to the 2023 budget for security and tourism projects – Diario La Página

Deputies of the Legislative Assembly, with 64 votes, reformed the 2023 Budget Law, in order to incorporate $296 million that will be distributed for Security, Tourism and 4 other ministries. The money from the issuance of credit securities, according to the approved decree.

The Ministry of National Defense will be allocated $36.8 million to continue implementing the Territorial Control Plan. With the application of this measure, the Government “has had historic achievements such as the dismantling of gangs, the reduction of homicides and guaranteeing the safety of citizens,” said deputies from Nuevas Ideas.

A disbursement of $15.5 million will also be made to the Security portfolio, which will be used to finance priority actions that the National Civil Police must carry out to ensure the protection of the population.

“The holidays (Christmas and New Year) are approaching in which thousands of Salvadorans return to the country, in which thousands of Salvadorans will finally be able to get closer to their families who reside in different neighborhoods, neighborhoods and cantons of the country. “It was impossible to visit a relative who lived in a neighborhood belonging to an opposing gang and that was over,” said Rep. William Soriano.

The legislator explained that, by approving the resources required by the Government to implement different strategies, the Legislative Assembly has helped the country to register improvements in security every month and that allows citizens to live in a climate of peace.

The Territorial Control Plan began to be implemented in 2019 and has allowed the dismantling of criminal structures that, for decades, dedicated themselves to murdering, extorting and generating anxiety among the population, without previous governments really working to combat them.

The head of the NI faction, Christian Guevara, addressed the ARENA and FMLN deputies to tell them that they “were already in power and failed.” He added that the approved resources will be used to pay the Government’s obligations and that all the funds that are approved translate into works for the benefit of the population.

Other budget additions

For the execution of different tourism and productivity promotion projects, $13.5 million will be allocated to Public Works. Likewise, the Ministry of Agriculture will have $8 million to cover operating expenses and ensure the efficient management, execution and monitoring of the country’s agricultural, forestry and fishing policy.

While the Treasury portfolio requires $221.7 million to pay general obligations of the State and the Labor and Social Security portfolio will receive $500 thousand for institutional operating expenses.

