- Deputies to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China are discussing: study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to achieve “five firm grasps” China Daily
- Deputies to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China are hotly debated: study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and achieve “five firm grasps” — a special report on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China People
- First Observation丨General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in the report that “the key lies in the party” Oriental Outlook Weekly
- “Firmly grasp the great significance of the past 5 years of work and the 10 years of great changes in the new era”–Special report on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China People
- The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China closes in Beijing People
