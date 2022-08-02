[Epoch Times, August 1, 2022]Recently, Liu Shixing, a representative of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Congress of the Communist Party of China, suggested that people who have not been vaccinated should be given “blue code” control, which aroused criticism from netizens.

According to the website of the Guangdong Provincial Health and Health Commission on July 26, Liu Shixing’s suggestion to “give blue code management to the health codes of those who have not fulfilled their personal responsibilities for epidemic prevention and control, such as those who should be tested for nucleic acids and those who have not been fully vaccinated with vaccines“. The commission replied that preventing “adding code to code” and assigning blue code may cause inconvenience to citizens.

According to public information, Liu Shixing is the director of the Longfeng Street Community Health Service Center in Haizhu District, Guangzhou.

Liu Shixing’s proposal aroused criticism from netizens, “No matter what color it is, it goes against the principle of voluntariness, and it is even more discriminatory.” “This kind of representative should resign immediately, why should he represent us.” “The current representative is too out of touch with the people’s livelihood.” Bad idea.” “(Officially) sent out a signal to try to react?” “Can he make such a bad suggestion, disregarding the life and death of the people, and only caring about his own interests.” “Resolutely oppose mandatory or disguised mandatory vaccination of the new crown.”

Recently, the chaos of forcing people to vaccinate in disguised form in many parts of the mainland has been frequently exposed.

On July 25, the Residents Committee of Liluoxi Community, Donggang Town, Xishan District, Wuxi City issued a “Notice” to a villager surnamed Sang, stating that because you have not been vaccinated, according to the community village regulations, from August 1, 2022 From today onwards, your resident medical treatment, retirement pension and year-end benefits will be cancelled.

On July 25th, Xuelang Middle School in Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province required freshmen to register, in addition to carrying conventional materials, they also needed to present copies of their grandparents’ ID cards and certificates of vaccination against the new crown, as well as the new crown vaccination certificate. Not registered.

The Paper reported on July 26 that Mr. Yuan, who rented in an urban village in Baiyun District, Guangzhou, recently reported that because he had not been vaccinated against the new crown, the village restricted him from opening the door lock of his rental house, and he needed to renew it every 7 days. use.

